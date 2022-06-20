The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle accident at 1:32 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on Highway 3 west of Alberta Road, approximately one and one-half miles east of Starmont School. Madelyn Angeline Barber, 26, from Iowa City, was operating a 2009 Nissan Murano westbound on Hwy 3 and was attempting to make a left hand turn into a private driveway.
Barber failed to see an eastbound 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage operated by Katie Ann Brooks, 36, from Manchester. Both vehicles collided in the roadway. Brooks was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for non-life threatening injuries. Barber was cited for failure to yield upon making a left hand turn. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Strawberry Point Police, Fire, and Ambulance, and B & L Auto Body of Oelwein.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, a Fayette County Deputy located a vehicle rollover accident on 147th Street near Cedar Road, approximately half a mile east of Wadena. Abdikani Mohamed Osman, 23, of Dubuque, was traveling southbound in a 2013 Ford Escape SEL when he lost control entered the east side ditch and rolled the Ford multiple times. The vehicle is a total loss at approximately $13,000 damage. Osman received serious injuries and was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union. Upon further investigation Osman was found to be intoxicated. Once he was medically treated, Osman was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor) and failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor). Osman was transported to the Fayette County
Jail where he awaits an
initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wadena First Responders, Wadena Fire Department, and Gundersen Ambulance.