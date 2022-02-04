Friday, Feb. 4
At approximately 1:30 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 1 Block of Main Street in Fayette. After an investigation, Robert Arlin White II, 39, of Sumner, and Amber Rae Lauer, 30, of Sumner, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st offense — marijuana, both serious misdemeanors and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. White and Lauer were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where they were held until initial appearances.