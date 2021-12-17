Thursday, Dec. 16
At 6:39 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy arrested Travis Shropshire, 39, for operating while intoxicated — 1st offense. Shropshire was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held awaiting appearance before a magistrate.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Luke Lembke, 33, of Elgin, was arrested on a valid warrant out of Fayette County and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an initial appearance. The original charge was possession of methamphetamine — 1st offense. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.