The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Kyle Lee Wurzer, 33, of West Union, following a two-week investigation. Wurzer was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, a serious misdemeanor. Wurzer was transported to the Fayette County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. The Sheriff’s office was also assisted by the Department of Human Services.
Fayette County Sheriff's Log
Deb Kunkle
