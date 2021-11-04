Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Kyle Lee Wurzer, 33, of West Union, following a two-week investigation. Wurzer was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, a serious misdemeanor. Wurzer was transported to the Fayette County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. The Sheriff’s office was also assisted by the Department of Human Services.

