Sunday, July 23
At 11:54 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 187 and East Street in Arlington. Upon investigation, it was determined 38-year-old Brandy Schoultz of Oelwein was driving a 2001 Ford Focus and ran into the back of a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by 37-year-old Derrek Adams of Madrid, whose vehicle was stopped at the stop sign. No injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained minor damage. The accident remains under investigation.