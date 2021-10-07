TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Caleb Thomas Conner, of Oelwein; Misty Sue Anglen, of Lime Springs; Jacob Scott Anderson, of Hutchinson, Minnesota; Jackson Tyler Blue, of West Union; Garnet Ann Walton, of Oelwein; Thomas Harold Mitchell, of Hawkeye; Raymond Edward Poulin Jr, of Winona, Minnesota; Wendy Renee Schroeder, of West Union; Sarah B Brandt, of Sumner; Vanessa Rae Johnson, of Ottumwa; Owen Leo Bruening, of Decorah; Nicole Ray Wolfe, of West Union; Delma Jean Hardin, of Manchester; Benjamin Thomas Armstrong, of Norwalk; William Powell Jr., of Waukon; Tanya Nicole Wolcott, of West Union; and Tyler James Schafer, of Norwalk.
OTHER — James David Fitzgerald, of Maynard (operating non-registered vehicle); Kody Allen Letts, of Winthrop (operating non-registered vehicle); Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, of Belle Plaine (permitting unauthorized person to drive); Dakota Lee Fratzke, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability, fraudulent use of registration, and motorcycle/moped license violations); Conner Scott Jorgensen, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); William Powell Jr., of Waukon (use electronic communication device); Joseph Glenn Kane, of Maynard (motorcycle/moped license violations); Andrew Clair Westphal, of Oelwein (failure to obey traffic control device); Dylan John Kice, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Nathan Lee Potter, of Monmouth (failure to comply with safety regulations); Paul Joseph Martin, of Wadena (failure to maintain control); and Maria Consuelo Equila Tomas, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Elizabeth Sylvia Minnick, of Hazleton, was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 1 of delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at the county courthouse.
Blaine Michael Recker, 25, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to the serious misdemeanors of first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and first offense possession of marijuana. The felony charges of first-degree robbery and eluding were dismissed. He received consecutive suspended one-year prison sentences and a jail term with 178 days suspended and two imposed, with credit for time served. He was placed on two years of formal probation, assessed three fines totaling $1,290 and was placed at the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits are obtained. He also is ordered to pay $2,102 in damages to his victim.
Felony filings
Dale Joseph Streif, 67, of West Union, is charged with possession of contraband (smoking materials) in a correctional institution (the West Union Residential Facility.