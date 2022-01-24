Thursday, Jan. 20
A Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 187 and 10th Street. The driver, Allen Robert Tuecke, 35, of Masonville, was found to be operating the motor vehicle with a barred driver’s license. Tuecke also had an arrest warrant out of Clayton County for driving while barred and bond was set at $2,500 for that. Tuecke was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor and given a citation for speeding. Once he makes his appearance in Fayette County he will be transferred to Clayton County on that warrant.
Friday, Jan. 21
At approximately 5 a.m. Amanda Lynn Koopman, 35, of Strawberry Point, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant for violation of pre-trial supervision. Koopman was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where she was held on $2,500 cash bond.