Saturday, Jan. 22
At approximately 5 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch and had hit a tree in the 28000 block of Maple Road, about a mile west of Eldorado. Fayette County Deputies arrived on scene and all occupants were gone. Through an investigation deputies found that Jesse Aaron Bodensteiner, 31, of Ossian, was travelling southbound on Maple Road when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Ana Maria Scott, 29, of Ossian, was a passenger in the vehicle during the collision. Scott sustained injuries and was transported to Winneshiek Medical Center by private vehicle. Both Scott and Bodensteiner were cited for failure to wear safety belts. Damage to the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was estimated at $15,000.