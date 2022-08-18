Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Riley Jansen of Sioux Center FFA in Sioux Center exhibited the Champion Breeding Heifer in the FFA Breeding Beef show held Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

John Vander Veen of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn FFA in Hartley won the Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer title.

