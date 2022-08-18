DES MOINES — Riley Jansen of Sioux Center FFA in Sioux Center exhibited the Champion Breeding Heifer in the FFA Breeding Beef show held Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
John Vander Veen of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn FFA in Hartley won the Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer title.
Tyler Murray of Bison FFA in Buffalo Center showed the Champion Bull, and Cale Jensen of Nashua Plainfield FFA in Nashua showed the Reserve Champion Bull.
Rory McClellan of North Union FFA in Armstrong exhibited the Champion Cow/Calf, and Garrett Wurzer of Sumner Fredericksburg FFA received Reserve Champion Cow/Calf.
Additionally, in the Breeding Heifer division, Anna Holthaus of South Winneshiek FFA, Calmar, received Champion American Aberdeen Heifer.