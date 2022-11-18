FAYETTE — Five Fayette County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County Council in the Nov. 8 general election. They are Alan Albrecht, Maynard; Amy Boehm, Elgin; Neil Lansing, West Union; Michael McFadden, Randalia, and Scot Michelson, Fayette.
Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to 4-year terms are Albrecht, Lansing, and Michelson. New members who will join the council in January 2023 are Boehm and McFadden.
The new members will replace Dalene Gosse, Oelwein and Dustin Schott, Arlington.
Extension council members whose terms expire at the end of 2024 are Aly Henn, Hawkeye; Dawn Jacobsen, Clermont; Dennis Lueder, West Union, and Peggy Sparrgrove, Castalia. Council members elected in November will begin their terms in January 2023. The extension council meets in January to elect officers.
Extension council members make programming and budget decisions for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Fayette County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs from Iowa State University.
Through partnerships, they bring significant programs that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives, said Debra Kahler, ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County Office Manager.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Fayette County is located at 218 South Main Street Fayette. Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette.