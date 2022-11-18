Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Five Fayette County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County Council in the Nov. 8 general election. They are Alan Albrecht, Maynard; Amy Boehm, Elgin; Neil Lansing, West Union; Michael McFadden, Randalia, and Scot Michelson, Fayette.

Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to 4-year terms are Albrecht, Lansing, and Michelson. New members who will join the council in January 2023 are Boehm and McFadden.

