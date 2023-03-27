From popcorn and pretzels to casseroles and cupcakes, the safety of everyone eating at an event relies on workers and volunteers following proper food safety procedures.
The Fayette County Extension Office will be hosting a workshop designed to share best practices to keep food safe at your next event on Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 6:30pm at 218 S. Main Street in Fayette.
Participants will learn to use four steps—clean, separate, cook, and chill—to ensure food is prepared and served safely.
Adult/youth volunteers and staff serving food at community events; concession stands, fundraisers, school or church events, fairs, festivals, etc., are encouraged to register for this free workshop online at https://go.iastate.edu/9DXSC7 or by calling the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331.