1939-2021
LOS ANGELES — Frederick Edward “Fritz” Hitchcock, Jr, son of Frederick Edward and Zeta Harrington Hitchcock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles at the age of 81. Still very active and vigorous, his death was unexpected, resulting from a fall the previous evening.
Born in 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa, Fritz attended St. Augustin Catholic School and Roosevelt High School. After his family moved to northeast Iowa in his junior year, he graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein, Iowa. He subsequently attended the University of Iowa and joined Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He met his first wife, Evelyn McCutchen, at the university and they married in 1960. He and Evelyn had two children, Nell Elizabeth “Beth” and Frederick Edward “Ted” Hitchcock, III. They were divorced and Evelyn passed away in 2016. Fritz was married to Mechelle Ross Hitchcock for 23 years and adopted daughter Rochelle “Shelly” Ross Breshears. They later divorced in 1999.
Fritz began his automotive career as a management trainee in Chrysler’s Dodge Division in Anaheim, swiftly climbing the ranks and acquiring his first new car dealership in 1969. His dealerships today include Puente Hills Toyota in the City of Industry, Northridge Toyota, and Toyota of Santa Barbara.
Fritz didn’t just own car dealerships. He was a dynamic force in the industry. He served as Chairman of the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA). He co-founded the Automotive Free International Trade Political Action Committee (AFIT-PAC). He served as President of the California New Car Dealers Association, the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association and the Mazda National Dealer Council. In 2016, AIADA renamed its Grassroots Leadership Award in his honor, naming Fritz as its first recipient, recognizing him for his prominent advocacy in engaging elected officials and other policy makers on issues vital to the auto dealer community.
His passion for service extended beyond the automotive industry as well. He was a past Chairman of the California State Chamber of Commerce. He received a Community Service Award from the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership. He was a recipient of the California Highway Patrol’s Commissioner Award for the CHP 11-99 charitable foundation for widows and orphans of those offers killed in the line of duty.
Beyond the world of business, Fritz was a true people person who was never happier than when he was entertaining family and friends. A masterful storyteller who loved to laugh and had a boundless zest for life, he had an epicure’s appreciation for the finest foods and his list of favorite restaurants in cities across the country was legendary. Fritz made countless friends over his lifetime and he kept them, from his childhood in Des Moines through his high school and college years to his employees and many business associates across the automotive industry.
Fritz also dedicated his time to various philanthropic endeavors. Over the years, his scholarship fund, The Hitchcock Educational Trust, has provided debt-free college educations to approximately 97 young men and women, in fields including nursing, medicine, education, political science, and engineering.
Fritz loved people. He loved politics. He loved the car biz. A proud husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he was a mentor to everyone wise enough to lend him an ear. But most of all, he was a family patriarch and a friend. A friend who will be forever missed.
Fritz is survived by his beloved wife, Nikki Nichols Hitchcock and her extended family; his children, Beth Hitchcock Hakes, Frederick Edward (Ted) Hitchcock, III, Rochelle (Eric) Breshears, and numerous grandchildren. In addition, he leaves six siblings: Gad (Margie) Hitchcock, Abby (Frank) Heydman, Sarah Maxwell, Celia (James) Hodges, Zeta “Libby” Hitchcock, Thomas (Kathy) Hitchcock, and his nieces and nephews.
Fritz’s remains will be interred privately at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach, CA. Fritz has requested that any donations made in his name be designated to the Salvation Army.