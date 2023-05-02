The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room at noon Monday with President Anita Mars. The Auxiliary prayer was read in unison by the board members present, Vice President Sheila Bryan, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Edith Biddinger, Dawn Kendall, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, new board member, Terri Derflinger, and Jill Groth Administrator. Mercy Kitchen served lunch.
The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved.
Committee reports followed.
MEMBERSHIP: Janet Hofmeyer reported there are now 67 members and 56 lifetime. She will be sending letters to those who have not yet joined for 2023.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Carol Tousley reported the committee met April 25 with 10 applicants. The two traditional scholarship winners are Ashlyn Hyde and Macy Ott, given in the name of Berniece and Lew Warren. The two MercyOne Lovelight Scholarship winners are Brilee Bellis and Autumn Sullivan, and the two George Whelan Scholarship winners are Lily King and Emma Smock. These will be presented at the May Tea on Thursday, May 11. The Tea begins at 2 p.m. in the third floor large room.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported they are playing cards once a month and have two tables of card players.
BLOOD DRIVE: Anita Mars reported in Barb Sanders’ absence that the blood drive will be Friday, May 19, at the Oelwein Public Library. Judy Malget will work the 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shift and Dawn Kendall will do the 1:30-4 p.m. shift.
Much discussion was held on the May Tea. Dawn is in charge of the decorations and others in charge of food, etc. The whole board will report at 1 p.m. to help set up and help where needed. Volunteer Services members Lora Olson and Julie Paup will be there to speak. Deb Howard of OCAD will speak on Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial, which will be held with many activities in July.
Friends of MercyOne hope all volunteers will come and enjoy the May Tea, on May 11 at 2 p.m. There will be treats and prizes.
Discussion was held on the flowers pots, etc. for around Mercy Hospital and Mercy Park. Sue Schneider will be in charge of purchasing the plants and others will help with planting and watering.
The president on behalf of Barb Sanders, there may be a jewelry sale in the fall. Monday marked the last Friends of MercyOne meeting until September. The MercyOne officers will also be installed at the May Tea. Anita Mars, Sheila Bryan, Janet Hofmeyer and Barbara Rundle.