The Friends of MercyOne held their March meeting in the hospital first floor conference room with President Anita Mars. Other Board members present were Sheila Bryan vice president, Janet Hofmeyer treasurer, Barbara Rundle secretary, Sharon Link, Mary Jo Snitker, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Beth Fish, and Jill Groth administrator. Six board members were absent.
The hospital kitchen served lunch, and the Auxiliary Prayer was recited. February minutes and treasurer’s report were presented and approved.
Committee reports were as follows:
GIFT SHOP: Sharon Link reported all is going well. Spring and Easter items are on display.
PUBLICITY: Beth Fish reported for Dawn Kendall that an article will be in the Oelwein newspaper.
MEMBERSHIP: Janet Hofmeyer reported FMO is still collecting memberships and listed those who have not paid dues as yet. Memberships are $10 for one year and $100 for a lifetime.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Carol Tousley reported the applications for scholarships are due back by Friday, April 14. Mary Jo Snitker and Sheila Bryan will be going to some schools to help the students fill out scholarships.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo reported that all is going well, and they are enjoying playing cards.
VENDOR FAIR: Beth reported there will be 15 vendors at the MercyOne facility for the Vendor Fair and Bake Sale, on Friday, March 10, 2-6 p.m. Members contributing baked goods must bring them to MercyOne by Friday morning. The sale will be held in the first floor board room, entry area and also ED entrance. Barbara reported taking a full scrapbook to the office for safe keeping. Jill reported all is going well with placing MercyOne Senior Care persons in different care facilities.
The May Tea will again be held in the Friendship Café on 3rd Floor. More will be finalized on this at the next meeting, which is Monday, April 3. Members should notify Beth Fish if unable to attend the meeting.