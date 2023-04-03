The Friends of MercyOne met in the first floor meeting room with President Anita Mars. Board members attending were Sheila Bryan, vice president, Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer, and Barbara Rundle, secretary, Edith Biddinger, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Barb Sanders, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, and Beth Fish.
MercyOne kitchen prepared and served lunch, and the Auxiliary Prayer was recited. The treasurer and secretary reports were presented and approved.
Members of the Scholarship Committee Mary Jo Snitker and Sheila Bryan recently visited with students at Wapsie Valley High School, and Barb Sanders at Oelwein High School. Their visits were to help explain the scholarships and how to fill out the applications. They said the school visits were worthwhile. Committee chair Carol Tousley reported receiving three scholarship applications so far, and the committee hopes to receive more. Then they will meet to choose the winners.
The scholarships are available to graduating seniors of Oelwein, Starmont, Wapsie Valley and West Central school districts, and to adults currently working in a medical field that wish to advance their careers with further educational opportunities. Applications for all scholarships complete with a cover letter detailing the scholarship requirements are available at the MercyOne Oelwein Business Office, and Oelwein, West Central, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools. Applications for non-traditional scholarships can also be pick up at the RAMS Center, Grandview HealthCare Center, Arlington Place Assisted Living, and Oelwein Care Center.
Scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 14.
Other reports presented included:
GIFTSHOP: Sharon Link reported all is going well but she could use some new volunteers.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall will place an invite to the Thursday, May 11 volunteer Tea in the Daily Register. It will be held on the 3rd Floor at the Friendship Café at 2 p.m.
MEMBERSHIP: The 2023 membership drive is ongoing and is $10 for a one year membership and $100 for a lifetime membership.
BLOOD DRIVE: Barb Sanders reported the LifeServe blood drive is Friday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room. Make a donor appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
MAY TEA: Discussion was held on preparations for the tea and delegating duties. Deb Howard will be the speaker on what is happening for the Oelwein Sesquicentennial celebration. Colors will be red, white and blue. Food and door prizes will be available. Please plan to attend.
OFFICERS: The officers will remain the same for the next year, President Anita Mars, Vice President Sheila Bryan, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, and Secretary Barbara Rundle. The next meeting will be at noon, Monday, May 1. Board members should contact Beth Fish if unable to attend.