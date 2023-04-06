Jesus said: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 Many of the religious leaders had thought mistakenly that they were above God’s Law. The Son of God was in their midst and they refused to believe that Jesus had come to fulfill the Law. As Jesus taught the multitudes who had gathered to hear the Sermon on the Mount, He addressed the need for His followers to be God’s Light to others.
“Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven. Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets: I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.” Matthew 5:16-17 The religious rulers, through arrogant pride, refused to acknowledge Truth. They chose to be divisive by ignoring the Truth and instead, they used weapons of mass destruction like lies and deceit, to try and distort Jesus’ teachings. They couldn’t handle the Truth: that Jesus came from God.
They got caught up in disruptive behavior, and it led them to incite an insurrection against God’s Son, It’s amazing how misplaced pride can cause so much damage. On Palm Sunday, the crowds were cheering for Jesus as He made His way into Jerusalem. Five days later, after Jesus had been arrested on trumped up charges, the leaders incited a riot that demanded that Jesus be crucified! The insurrection had occurred, because prideful men, filled with anger and self-delusions of grandeur, had succumbed to evil.
Jesus was arrested, beaten and crucified, because He was the Truth. Lies cannot overcome Truth! After being crucified for your sins and mine, He was brought back to life, and the story of the Resurrection is that God through Jesus, won the battle over sin and death. The evil one, the devil, had been humbled and defeated by LOVE.
The celebration of Easter, through all of Christianity, is that Jesus came so that every believer who accepted His Love, would be with Him now and forever. When the disciples gathered around Him at the mountain in Galilee, where He had told them to go, He left words of comfort and assurance to guide their lives. Those same words are still true today, and they are indicative of what we are called to do In His Name.
Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in Heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Matthew 28:19-20
In a world that is filled with lies and deception, remember that Truth still matters! The Truth that is contained in Jesus, reminds us one and all, that Love is triumphant over the spread of lies and deceit. Death and destruction are weapons that satan uses to divide people. Christ came to unite us! Choose you this day, whom you will serve. God says: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 Happy Easter, everyone. I encourage you to attend the church of your choice and celebrate the Cross and Resurrection story. It never gets old, and it is always full of promise that God loves you.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave
First Baptist Church