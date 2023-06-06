Truth. Honor. Respect. Moral Integrity. Aspects of life that Jesus teaches us are important. Jesus answered, “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 Jesus is TRUTH. In His days on earth, much like today, there were those who spread lies and deceit. False leaders have been spewing divisiveness for a very long time.
Jesus addresses this on several occasions, as He shared how one can see what false teaching looks like. He points us to the Love of the Father, who has given us Jesus as the Gateway to Life. Jesus says: “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Matthew 7:13-14 Salvation is extended to every person.
Jesus came so that everyone could come to know His Father’s Love.
The invitation to have an abundant life through Christ as Savior is an ongoing message of love and redemption. But it has to be responded to, in order to receive God’s mercy through Jesus His Son. Jesus taught us to love one another, as He loves us. But there are those who spread lies and deception. Jesus says, “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them.” Matthew 7:15-16a
As you listen to what others say, who you see as leaders, examine what they say. Because people say they represent the truth, does not make it so. Remember that Jesus had dealings with people who were toxic, spreading the poison of misdirection, so that the love of God was hidden. Jesus came as the Bridge between Heaven and earth. His life was about love and forgiveness.
Jesus addressed how to observe the difference between good fruit and bad fruit. Use His words to help you deal with those who profess to be leaders, just as He addressed those around Him. Jesus gives us a “fruit bearing” example. He distinguishes the difference between what is good and what is bad. “Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes, of figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.” Matthew 7:16-20
The religious rulers around Jesus professed to be good leaders, but their words and their actions spoke volumes about their intent to attack others. That is an ongoing struggle between God and satan. God chooses to guide through love and mercy, and satan chooses to make people miserable, through lies and deception. When people say they represent the truth, examine in your own heart, if that is really the case.
Jesus dealt with this continually, as He walked among us. Think about His words of encouragement to all those who would follow His teachings. “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12 Truth. Honor. Respect. Moral Integrity. Use these principles to care for those around you. We all benefit when we treat others with dignity. It makes us better, when we love others, as He loves us.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church