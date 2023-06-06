Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.