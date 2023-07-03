Sixty-three Husky Adventure students and community youth visited the Oelwein Farmer’s Market on June 23 to enjoy the Power of Produce (PoP) Club.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County Public Health and Healthy Fayette County Coalition joined forces to bring the Blender Bike to the market where the students pedaled to make fresh Berries and Greens smoothies. The smoothies included Country View yogurt and milk, spinach from Hilltop Greens at Dyersville, honeyberries from Rolling Hills at West Union and raspberries from Sno Pac in Caledonia, MN.
They also learned about sun safety, played SWITCH Jenga and received a voucher enabling them to get free fresh fruits and vegetables from the Farmer’s Market vendors.
Any child between the ages of 3 and 12 is welcome to visit the market each Friday morning between 8-11am, become registered with a parent or guardian and receive for their voucher coupon.
For more information, contact Deb Kahler at the Fayette County Extension Office, 563-425-3331.