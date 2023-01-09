Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Governor Reynolds announced a new round of funding Monday that will soon be open to support Summer Youth Internship opportunities across Iowa. A total of $379,000 will be available for Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants, which support the creation of internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24 that help prepare them for high-demand careers in the workforce.

Applications for this year’s Summer Youth Internship Program Grants will be accepted on IowaGrants.gov beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at noon.

