In the bustling town of Manchester sits the largest year-round fundraiser for Camp Courageous, a non-profit camp that serves individuals with disabilities. The Manchester Garage Sale is a volunteer-run initiative that not only provides financial assistance to Camp Courageous but also offers donors an opportunity to contribute to a cause that touches the lives of countless individuals.
The Manchester Garage Sale started out as a typical sale out of an actual garage by supporters to raise funds for Camp Courageous. The supporters made it an annual fundraiser and for years it moved to various locations from garages to buildings. The sale was originally open for a few days, but volunteers eventually kept it open for months at a time.
Today, the Manchester Garage Sale is open year-round and located in a building that has thousands of square feet of sale and warehouse space. What makes the Manchester Garage Sale truly extraordinary is the collective effort of the more than 100 volunteers who pour their hearts and souls into making it a resounding success. These dedicated individuals selflessly contribute their time, expertise, and energy to sort, organize, and display the donations, ensuring that every item sold supports the programs and services of Camp Courageous.
One of the hallmarks of the Manchester Garage Sale is its engaging promotions that capture the spirit of giving. As the summer sun shines, the sale volunteers have come up with a “Christmas in July” event.
This festive event, scheduled for the entire month of July, will showcase an array of holiday decorations, lights, trees, clothing, and other items. Volunteers will be working on displays for the “Christmas in July” event, as well as other promotions throughout the year.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational, respite, and travel opportunities for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The funds raised through the Manchester Garage Sale go directly towards enhancing the camp experience, expanding facilities, and providing financial assistance to campers in need.
For those wanting to contribute to this cause, the Manchester Garage Sale eagerly accepts donations of new to gently used items. Every contribution, no matter how small, has the power to make a lasting impact.
Items can be dropped off at the sale located at 1121 E. Main Street in Manchester during store hours. The sale is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Go to campcourageous.org for a full list of items that are accepted.