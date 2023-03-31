Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., south of Hazleton, will host a Geocaching Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
This new way of searching for eggs will be enjoyed by the whole family. Learn how to use a GPS unit, then go searching in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats.
Participants should keep eyes open for the golden egg, which earns a special prize.
Space for this event is limited. Family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Families that are planning to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups.
Be sure to register each child between the ages of 3-14 and the cost is $6 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.