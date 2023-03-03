March — In like a lamb – out like a lion? Should I take the snow shovel out of my vehicle?
Appearances can be deceiving, and we will probably be switching from sweater and light weight jackets back to snow boots and winter coats. Needless to say, we should enjoy this weather while it lasts but not be in a rush to plant or transplant anything outside.
Our geological exhibit is currently receiving new LED lighting. Natasha Andersen and Skylar White will be working with the arrangements of the rocks, fossils, and shells, to update the display.
The individual rooms of the Alderson Addition include several ladies dressed and in place as they might have been in the 1800’s thanks to the work of museum board member, Jennifer Richmond. Jennifer’s knowledge of the museum’s mannequins includes talents in sewing, dressing, make-up, arranging, repairing, and their overall presentation.