“Slip slide’n away! It doesn’t take much to put a foot wrong on the ice and snow to go down and hit the ground!” Thank you to the City street department for keeping the museum sidewalk clear.
Even though the museum is not technically open, we are still at work inside and looking forward to the warmer days of Spring like everyone else, but it’s one day at time.
I enjoy sharing pictures with you to make you think of “conveniences” from past years that lead up to now. The museum has a cast iron wood box stove that was used for cooking and also heating the home.
On top of the stove is a large tea kettle that kept water hot and ready to cook with or wash dishes and clothes, an enamel coffee pot, and a waffle iron with five heart-shaped segments, which is very special as it has a base it sits in that allows the iron to be rotated to cook the other side of the waffle on the wood stove.
Would we keep hot water on hand without a water heater, running water out of the faucet, or a gas/electric stove? Would we know how to brew coffee without a filter and electricity, or how to make waffles without an electric waffle iron?
The display also goes to show you that people enjoyed using ornamental cookware for special occasions just as we do today and to appreciate the evolution of inventions that give us the amazing day to day utilities that we take for granted!
Another place we often frequent today is the pharmacy as we all need meds and vitamins and have questions that a pharmacist can help us with.
Our doctor’s office cabinet is an interesting example of what was used in the 1800’s by our local physicians. A few of the medicines include Pot. Sulph.; Pot. Bromid; Pot. Bi Carb, Quinine, and Castor Oil.
These artifacts are extremely old and date back to the days of Dr. Fred Howard, 1885-1945, and before. A few of the doctors’-pharmacists’ books are “The Woman’s Dictionary and Encyclopedia (illustrated-1909)”, “Robb’s Family Physician — 1880,” and “The Druggist Ready Reference – 1882.”