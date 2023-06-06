DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates Regan Griffith of West Union on being named to the spring semester academic dean's list.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of incomplete for the term are named to the dean's list.
About the University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque (UD) is a private, coed university founded in 1852 that offers undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. UD’s approach to learning is based on professional programs with a liberal arts core and prepare students to find their purpose and make meaningful contributions to the world. https://www.dbq.edu/