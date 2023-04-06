WAVERLY — Wartburg College senior Henry Hahn, of Lamont, is the recipient of the 2023 College AV All-Star award from the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation.
The award recognizes students who are “an incredible technical asset to the overall success of their school’s student video media program.”
Hahn, who is in his second year as a student leader, stepped up last fall when the Knight Vision staff engineer was hospitalized. He worked with faculty in support of multicamera livestreaming operations and served as the engineer and camera operator in Las Vegas for Wartburg’s annual Desert Duals wrestling event.
“Henry is one of the first students we look to when we need help with training younger students,” said Lucas Wendland, Wartburg’s broadcast and media operations engineer. “He has very good and clear communication about setup and productions for the livestream.”
Hahn also coordinates weekly training meetings and has developed two short film projects for future festival submissions.
The Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation is part of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.