OELWEIN — Claire and Anna Mary Harrington will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 6. Their children invite friends and neighbors to share in this milestone by sending a card or memory to the couple
Claire Harrington and Anna Mary Gallo were married June 6, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. They are parents of five children, John (Sandy) of Cedar Falls, Mike of West Des Moines, P.J. (Pam) of Cedar Rapids, Theresa (Brad) Pleggenkuhl of Denver, Iowa, and Mary Claire Odle of Iowa City. Their family also includes nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandkids.
Greetings and memories can be sent to the Harringtons at 315 7th Ave. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.