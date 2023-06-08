The Haze Daze breakfast will be served 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in the Hazleton Fire Station, not the legion hall as previously reported. Hazleton Trinity Church members will serve up ham, scrambled eggs, and all-you-can-eat pancakes.
Haze Dayz Correction:
- Deb Kunkle
-
- Updated
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
77°
Sunny
- Humidity: 26%
- Cloud Coverage: 8%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:29:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:43:58 PM
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.