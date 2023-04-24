WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College commencement ceremony is set for Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus, located at 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls. The event recognizes fall 2022, spring 2023, and summer 2023 graduates.
Keynote speaker will be Joe Leibold, police chief for Waterloo. Leibold is a 33-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, starting in 1990 in the Patrol Division. In 2012, he was named Patrol Commander / Captain of Police Services.
Leibold became Investigations Commander / Chief Operations Officer and Public Information Officer in 2018, then was named Assistant Police Chief in 2020. He was appointed Chief of Police in November 2022.
Leibold is a 1989 graduate of the Police Science program at Hawkeye Community College. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy #235 and the Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS) #74, both held at Quantico, Virginia.
Student speaker will be Kayla Walter, a native of New Hampton, who is graduating from the Liberal Arts program.
No tickets are necessary to attend the graduation ceremony. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch live online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation.