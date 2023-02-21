WATERLOO — The Automotive Technology program at Hawkeye Community College has earned the Master Automotive Service Technology accreditation from the Automotive Service Excellence Foundation, the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level automotive technology education programs against standards developed by the automotive service industry. It also develops career-readiness education for students which fuse local partnerships, rigorous standard-based education, workplace experience, and mentorship together.
“We complement [Hawkeye] for attaining the level of excellence recognized by the ASE Education foundation,” said Michael McCoy, ASE Education Foundation president. “Both the educational and automotive communities should be proud of [Hawkeye’s] commitment to quality automotive training.”
The accreditation process included a review of program standards, a program self-evaluation, an ASE Education Foundation review, and an on-site evaluation by an ASE Certified Master Technician.