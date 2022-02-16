Three persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Delaware County Wednesday morning, Feb. 16.
The Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash at 6:58 a.m. at mile-marker 290 near Dyersville. According to the ISP initial report, Jacob Ahlers, 22, of Greeley was eastbound driving a 2011 GMC Yukon, when the vehicle went off onto the right shoulder. Ahlers over-corrected but came back into the eastbound lanes before crossing the median and colliding head on with a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Jamie Weekley, 22, of Aplington.
Weekley was taken from the scene by air ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City. A one-year-old passenger was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque via Dyersville Ambulance. Ahlers was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa via ground ambulance.
The ISP reports the accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Delaware and Dubuque County sheriff offices, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Manchester Ambulance, Farley Ambulance, and Dyersville Police and Ambulance.