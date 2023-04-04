WAVERLY — Lauryn Henderson, of Independence, is one of 10 seniors who will have their work on display as part of Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2023 beginning Tuesday, April 4, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
A public reception was held at the gallery Tuesday in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 28.
The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.