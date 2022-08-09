Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – It was a full afternoon of hero themed activities Saturday at the campus of Jesup Bible Fellowship.

The public event was created to honor first responders, active military, veterans, and retirees. It was a time to come together and enjoy free food, music, and activities for all ages.

