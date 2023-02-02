STORM LAKE — Local student AlecZander Hirsch of Oelwein graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Buena Vista University in the fall of 2022.
Hirsch was among more than 140 students who received degrees.
About Buena Vista University
With an average scholarship of more than 50 percent off tuition, BVU represents an affordable option for all. The campus located on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa-as well as graduate programs-expand student potential through a variety of convenient online programs. Visit bvu.edu for more.
