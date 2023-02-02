Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

STORM LAKE — Local student AlecZander Hirsch of Oelwein graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Buena Vista University in the fall of 2022.

Hirsch was among more than 140 students who received degrees.

