Heads up! Please listen to the weather forecasts and be watchful for any severe weather. It is always good to be prepared whenever possible.
Last week I shared that we would appreciate military memorabilia from the past 20 years Middle East Conflict. If you have something that you would like to share/loan, please contact me at 563-419-5329. We keep proper records and would like to be able to share your pictures, items, and information.
Case lighting work has been done in the Munter-Knight Wing to improve the lighting for military items from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I & II. The lighting of the cases containing the rocks, fossils, and geodes has also been improved to showcase the many noteworthy collections given by Mrs. Robert (Pauline) Leachman – shells; Robert and Joe Meyers – onyx; Melvin Hoffman – brachiopod, (type of shellfish); Mr. and Mrs. Romayne Halstad – large shark’s tooth and other pieces; and many shells and stones from Blanche Baldridge and Gladys Kenneally, to name a few. Geodes were donated as a gift by Geode Industries, New London, Iowa.
We are in the process of placing the displays back inside the cases and, while doing so, are learning about the people who donated them. Improving the case lighting in the Munter-Knight Wing is a decided high point for the coming tour season to help these important historical and valuable artifacts stand out.