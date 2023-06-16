P.E.O. chapter CL met Monday, June 5, at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) office meeting room.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard presented the program “Oelwein Sesquicentennial Celebration.” The festivities will be held July 12-16, and will open Wednesday, July 12, with a 7 p.m. cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery.
A multitude of activities will be held over the weekend, including a Rendezvous display at the log cabin, free concerts, a beard contest, carnival rides, fireworks, and a Rotary scavenger hunt.
Sylvia Oelwein, a descendant of the original Oelwein family, will travel from her home in Germany to be the Grand Marshal of Saturday’s parade.
Souvenirs are being sold at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., to help finance Oelwein’s 150th birthday.
Festivities will conclude Sunday with a non-denominational church service, Christian music concert, and BINGO.
President Diane King conducted the business meeting at which 14 members were present. Linda Jensen, chaplain, read Psalm 46 for devotions. Minutes were read and approved by Recording Secretary Irene Stocks. The treasurer’s report was given by Janet Hofmeyer. Hostesses for the meeting were Christina Holland and Karen Bouska.
The next Chapter CL meeting will be Monday, June 19, at the Maynard Library. Karla Grennan will have the program “Ring and Blings.” Members are asked to bring a piece of jewelry with its story. The Iowa State Convention report will be given by Diane King. Hostesses will be Karla Grennan and Diane King.