Independence's Homan having busy week as UI Homecoming '22 strikes

IOWA CITY — Makenzie Homan of Independence, is having a busy week and enjoying every minute of it.
The University of Iowa student who is majoring in Human Physiology (pre-med) is a member of the executive committee that has planned and is now executing Homecoming 2022 on the UI campus and in the greater Iowa City community.
Homan’s title is volunteer director and this is Makenzie’s second year on the council.
The executive council is comprised of 16 student leaders and Chris Hawkins, Homecoming advisor. The group works year-round to collaborate with the entire campus and community to prepare for homecoming week which began last Sunday, continues through Saturday with the annual Homecoming football game at Kinnick Stadium, and includes like the Multicultural Block Party on Tuesday, Iowa Shout on Thursday, and the annual Homecoming Parade Friday.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all the alumni return to campus this fall for the parade and football game and to make so many fun memories along the way with the Homecoming Executive team!” said Homan.
Homecoming Week on the UI campus brings together students, faculty, staff, future Hawkeyes, and alumni from across the world in an annual celebration that dates back to 1912.
From the construction of the Corn Monument and the naming of Royalty, to the echoing cheers and the Iowa Fight Song at Kinnick Stadium, Homecoming Week creates experiences that last a lifetime.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Bold in Black and Gold.” The theme is brought to life in many ways including the annual Iowa Corn Monument and, of course, the Homecoming button.