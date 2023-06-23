Did you know we had a gentleman in Strawberry Point who was rather a daredevil? William Pennfield, a steeplejack in this area in 1930, was accustomed to working high up, making repairs, painting buildings, working on water towers, and shingling roofs, who decided to break a record for length of time sitting on a flagpole! We are not talking about hours, we are talking about days, weeks, to months! Monday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. will be the next Coffee with the Curator at the Strawberry Point Library. Come and find out the rest of the story.
Summertime events are ramping up now following Strawberry Days, which was very successful. It takes a lot of planning, energy, and the working commitment of many people to bring Strawberry Days to a successful high point of enjoyment by people like you.
I am very proud to call Strawberry Point my hometown. We have a positive community that is working hard to build up and improve as we go along. Nothing is perfect but we are GOOD!
The Wilder Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed Sundays and Mondays. Special appointments for tours can be made by calling 563-419-5329, Kris Morarend, director.