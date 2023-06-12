Construction zone accident

No injuries were reported following a rear-end collision of a pickup pulling a horse trailer striking a semi truck and trailer in a road construction zone west of West Union Monday morning.

 Courtesy of FCSO

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone on Highway 18 west of West Union at 8:44 a.m. Monday. Approximately two miles west of West Union, Randy Paul Burgart, 70, of New Hampton, was pulling a horse trailer and failed to stop with traffic at the construction zone. He rear-ended a semi truck-and-trailer unit that was waiting for the pilot vehicle. Burgart was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and following too close. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail and awaits his court appearance.

Tags