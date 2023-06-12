Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone on Highway 18 west of West Union at 8:44 a.m. Monday. Approximately two miles west of West Union, Randy Paul Burgart, 70, of New Hampton, was pulling a horse trailer and failed to stop with traffic at the construction zone. He rear-ended a semi truck-and-trailer unit that was waiting for the pilot vehicle. Burgart was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and following too close. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail and awaits his court appearance.
Intoxicated driver causes accident in construction zone
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
73°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 33%
- Cloud Coverage: 71%
- Wind: 17 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:28:58 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:16 PM
Today
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.