Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a hit-and-run involving a house early Sunday morning in Arlington. At approximately 2:17 a.m. deputies reported to the 700 block of East Street in Arlington, where a pickup hauling a trailer had struck a house. Information and evidence obtained at the accident scene led deputies to the identification and location of the driver.
The 17-year-old driver was located at a residence in the city of Aurora, and upon further investigation was charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor), possession/consumption of alcohol under the legal age limit (simple misdemeanor). Evan Elgin, 19, of Manchester, was identified as a passenger and was charged with possession/consumption of alcohol under the legal age limit (simple misdemeanor).
No injuries were reported, and the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2003 S & H trailer operated by the juvenile driver, sustained significant damages amounting to approximately $10,000. The residence that was struck also sustained significant damages with total estimate of cost to replace/repair pending. No injuries were reported from the occupants of that residence.
The juvenile was cited into Juvenile Court and released to their parents. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.