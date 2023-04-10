By Celine Beggs
AmeriCorps 4-H member teaches youth about Iowa native prairie.AMES, Iowa – The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program has opened the host site application for the 2022-23 program year. Government, faith-based, nonprofit or community-based organizations that focus on youth programming are encouraged to apply. Online applications are due June 1.
The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program is a unique partnership between AmeriCorps and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development, noted Celine Beggs, AmeriCorps 4-H program director.
“The program places AmeriCorps service members in host organizations across the state. AmeriCorps service members build capacity, helping their host organization bring new youth curricula to their community or deliver current programming to new youth audiences,” Beggs said.
Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach members spearhead community and organizational efforts to provide youth with positive development experiences through youth-adult partnerships and research-based experiences.
In exchange for their service, the AmeriCorps members develop skills that build strong resumes, earn a monthly living allowance, and receive a post-service education award to finance higher education or pay toward qualified student loans. Members serving a full-time term can apply for insurance and childcare subsidies.
Host sites accepted into the Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program are expected to invest in the partnership by providing a non-federal cash match. The contribution covers a portion of the total grant and the cost of the member serving at a site.
The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program is a $1.5 million grant funded through AmeriCorps, Volunteer Iowa, ISU Extension and Outreach and private matching funds.
For more information contact Celine Beggs at 515-294-8013 or cmbeggs@iastate.edu
, or visit the website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/americorps.
About AmeriCorps
AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Senior volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.