There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago despite a slight decline of infections reported by the state over that time period, according to state and federal data.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 5,660 new infections in the past week, according to its weekly report. That is a retreat of 4% in the past two weeks from the peak of the summer.

