DES MOINES — Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019.
Guinness World Records officially counted 730 participants in the Iowa State Fair event on Aug. 20, 2022.
The number crushed the previous record by more than 280 people and made the Iowa State Fair the official record holder.
The cornhole tournament was sponsored by Floor & Décor.
The team of Scott Strasburger and Chris Gehrls of Cedar Rapids topped the doubles teams to win first place.
Zach Burns and Braden Nicholson of Norwalk took home second place, and Wesley Deevers and James Thudium of Ottumwa claimed third place.