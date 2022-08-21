Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019.

