AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.

Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.

Area spring 2023 graduates are listed by hometowns, with degrees, majors and honors where applicable.

Aurora — Joseph Kaiser, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies; Jackson Vande Vorde, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Cum Laude

Calmar — Mariah Durham, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Clermont — Matilyn Erickson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Fairbank — Morgan Biretz, Bachelor of Science, Management and Marketing; Kaylee Kleitsch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Sidney Schnor, Master of Science, Agricultural Education

Hawkeye — Jaedyn Winter, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude

Hazleton — Adam Deaner, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude

Independence — Spencer Giddings, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (LAS); Abigail Meiborg, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics; Kapetane Mary Stivers, Bachelor of Science, Management, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Jesup — Luke Becker, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude; Breanne Fischels, Bachelor of Arts, English and Education Secondary, Magna Cum Laude

Oelwein — Olivia Cummings, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Brandon McClain, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Technical Communication, Cum Laude; Merek Moeller, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude

Ossian — Makayla Hageman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Cum Laude

Postville — Alexander Rogers, Master of Business, Business Administration

Rowley — Marissa Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance, Summa Cum Laude

Stanley — Nicholas Dittmer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude

Sumner — Shane Duffy, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Alyssa Lai, Master of Science, Agricultural Education

Tripoli — Alexandria Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Wadena — Jordan Weber, Master of Education, Education

West Union — Savannah Halva, Bachelor of Science, Financial Counseling and Planning, Summa Cum Laude; Megan Kueker, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Rachel Reicks, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jace Wolverton, Master of Accounting, Accounting.

