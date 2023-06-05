AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Area spring 2023 graduates are listed by hometowns, with degrees, majors and honors where applicable.
Aurora — Joseph Kaiser, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies; Jackson Vande Vorde, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Cum Laude
Calmar — Mariah Durham, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Clermont — Matilyn Erickson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Fairbank — Morgan Biretz, Bachelor of Science, Management and Marketing; Kaylee Kleitsch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Sidney Schnor, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Hawkeye — Jaedyn Winter, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude
Hazleton — Adam Deaner, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude
Independence — Spencer Giddings, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (LAS); Abigail Meiborg, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics; Kapetane Mary Stivers, Bachelor of Science, Management, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Jesup — Luke Becker, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude; Breanne Fischels, Bachelor of Arts, English and Education Secondary, Magna Cum Laude
Oelwein — Olivia Cummings, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;
Brandon McClain, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Technical Communication, Cum Laude; Merek Moeller, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude
Ossian — Makayla Hageman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Cum Laude
Postville — Alexander Rogers, Master of Business, Business Administration
Rowley — Marissa Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance, Summa Cum Laude
Stanley — Nicholas Dittmer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Summa Cum Laude
Sumner — Shane Duffy, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Alyssa Lai, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Tripoli — Alexandria Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Wadena — Jordan Weber, Master of Education, Education
West Union — Savannah Halva, Bachelor of Science, Financial Counseling and Planning, Summa Cum Laude; Megan Kueker, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Rachel Reicks, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jace Wolverton, Master of Accounting, Accounting.