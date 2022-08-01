DES MOINES — Recipients of the Iowan of the Day award at the 2022 Iowa State Fair are announced.
The Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor those Iowans who have truly made a difference in their communities. Ten Iowans who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, Iowa pride, hard work, and dedication to their communities were chosen.
Each winner will have a special day of recognition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Each day at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage they will be recognized and presented as an Iowan of the Day. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, each will receive a cash prize, Grandstand and Iowa State Fair admission tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, and VIP parking on the Fairgrounds.
The 2022 Iowan of the Day recipients are:
Kristin Swift of Bondurant – Thursday, Aug. 11
Deborah Whitaker of Keokuk – Friday, Aug. 12
Barb Westercamp of Cedar Rapids – Saturday, Aug. 13
Doug Sienknecht of Gladbrook – Sunday, Aug. 14
Emerson Bendickson of Panora – Monday, Aug. 15
Janet & Dave Ritchie of Knoxville – Tuesday, Aug. 16
Kathy Jo Porter of Waterloo – Wednesday, Aug. 17
Bonnie Wood of Pocahontas – Thursday, Aug. 18
Amy Ryan of Forest City – Friday, Aug. 19
Jeannine Liljedahl of Essex – Saturday, Aug. 20