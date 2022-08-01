Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES — Recipients of the Iowan of the Day award at the 2022 Iowa State Fair are announced.

The Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor those Iowans who have truly made a difference in their communities. Ten Iowans who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, Iowa pride, hard work, and dedication to their communities were chosen.

Tags

Trending Food Videos