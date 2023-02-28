There is less than two weeks to nominate your favorite burger joint and it’s a close race to the finish line for several Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s title of Iowa’s Best Burger. The annual contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) is looking to award this title to the best burger in the state.
“This contest is not only a hats-off to Iowa’s 25,000 cattlemen and women and the high-quality beef they produce, but serves as a mechanism to highlight Iowa’s restaurant industry,” says Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing and Communications for IBIC. “Restaurants are a valuable partner to the beef supply chain and we take pride in helping draw business to them and their communities through this contest.”
The Flying Elbow of Marshalltown was awarded the title of Iowa’s Best Burger in 2022 and have experienced overwhelming success. “Winning Iowa’s Best Burger has been the biggest honor of my career to this point. The boost it has provided to my business has been invaluable and I’m very thankful to our customers, community, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for the amazing support during this whole process,” says owner, Garrett Goodman.
Nominations are being accepted online at www.iabeef.org. The nomination period closes at 5:00 p.m. on March 13.
The quest to find Iowa’s best burger began on February 13. To qualify for the title, burgers must be a 100% real beef patty, served on a bun or bread product and cooked to 160° F doneness.
The 10 restaurants with the most votes will be named on March 20 on WHO Radio’s “The Big Show”. Finalists will receive a certificate and qualify for the secret taste-test of contest judges. The 2023 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 1, 2023, with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.
Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council website, www.iabeef.org. Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council’s Facebook page. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared socially using #IABestBurger.
Restaurants can download a digital toolkit including promotional materials for the contest from IBIC’s website at www.iabeef.org to promote the contest to their customers. The promotional materials can be used in the restaurants, online, or on social media.