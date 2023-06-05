AMES — More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students are listed by hometowns, with their year of school and course of study included.
Arlington — Makenzie Lynn Plagman, 2, Animal Science
Aurora — Joseph Ford Kaiser, 4, Agricultural Studies
Calmar — Celia Judith Neuzil, 4, Animal Ecology; Andrew Michael Wagner, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Melissa Sue Ward, 4, Psychology
Castalia — Sage Rain Matt, 4, Software Engineering
Clermont — Matilyn E. Erickson, 4, Marketing
Elgin — Dylan M. Frieden, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Mia Gibson, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Joseph Kurt Prentice, 2, Agricultural Engineering
Fairbank — Morgan M. Biretz, 4, Management; Mary Sylvia Bodensteiner, 2, Pre-Architecture; Jalyn Rose Brownell, 4, Veterinary Medicine; Melody Jo Kayser, 4, Graphic Design; Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies; Ellie Corinn Neil, 3, Animal Science
Hawkeye — Jeremiah David Bicknese, 4, Industrial Engineering; Molly Ann Niewoehner, 4, Animal Science; Jaedyn Le Winter, 4, Animal Science
Independence — Connor Wood Davison, 4, Genetics (AGLS); Spencer R. Giddings, 4, Environmental Science (LAS); Alek Micheal Gruber, 2, Industrial Engineering; Nicholas Homan, 2, Mechanical Engineering; Savannah Marie Kallaus, 4, Microbiology; Mckenna Paige Kirchhoff, 4, Graphic Design; Shanna J. Kleve, 2, Construction Engineering; Caden Larson, 1, Construction Engineering; Marissa Ann Robinson, 4, Accounting; Alison Sue Trimble, 2, Dietetics (H SCI); Keegan James Zimmerly, 4, Animal Science
Jesup — Leah Marie Becker, 2, Kinesiology and Health; Luke Michael Becker, 4, Management Information Systems; Mallory Kate Becker, 2, English; Breanne Marie Fischels, 4, English; Brittany Ann Funke, 3, Environmental Science (AGLS); Mitch Andrew Harting, 4, Agricultural Studies; Brent Mitchel Martin, 4, Physics; Zoe Isabelle Miller, 4, Dietetics (H SCI); Dylan James Roth, 4, Forestry; Nicholas Thomas Sadler, 2, Pre-Interior Design; Samantha Ann Zaputil, 4, Public Relations
Oelwein — Olivia Jean Cummings, 4, Psychology; Brandon Ray McClain, 4, Economics; Merek Allen Moeller, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Natalie Joel Stasi, 4, Elementary Education
Ossian — Makayla Marie Hageman, 4, Agricultural Business; Kaitlyn Marie Theis, 4, Human Development and Family Studies
Rowley — Tristan Lee Cordes, 4, Marketing; Catherine Maria Steele, 4, Genetics (LAS)
Stanley — Nicholas Ray Dittmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Sumner — Morgan Marie Brandt, 2, Business Undeclared; Megan M. Petersen, 2, Accounting; Jacob Loren Rader, 2, Construction Engineering; Anna Katharina Schwake, 3, Biochemistry
Waucoma — Holly Jane Schmitt, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
West Union — Savannah Jeanne Halva, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning; Megan Raeann Kueker, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Rachel Mary Holm Reicks, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Kaylee Vagts, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Winthrop — Cole Marcus Bowden, 3, Agronomy; Natalie Jane Svoboda, 4, Graphic Design