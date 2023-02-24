FAYETTE — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County is offering two fruit tree management workshops on Thursday, March 30.
“As spring approaches, fruit trees in Iowa should be pruned and trained and it is also a great time to try your hand at apple tree grafting for homeowners, gardeners, or horticulture enthusiasts. Each participant will watch the demonstration and then practice a whip and tongue graft with apple rootstocks, taking home two grafted trees,” said Patrick O’Malley, commercial horticulture specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We will also provide information on how to care for grafted trees in your landscape.”
Both workshops will be held the same day at the same location, and you may register for one or both.
At 5 p.m. participants will hear best practices and techniques for pruning and training fruit-bearing tree for peak performance. There is no charge for the pruning workshop, but you must register so materials may be prepared.
Beginning at 7 p.m. participants will take part in a hands-on apple tree grafting demonstration on how to graft fruit trees with O’Malley leading the demonstration.
Grafting workshop $40 per person registration fee includes rootstocks, scions, and equipment needed to self-graft two apple trees to take home.
Registration and light refreshments 4:30-5 p.m.
Fruit Tree Pruning, March 30 — 5-6:30 p.m. no cost, but registration required
Fruit Tree Grafting, March 30 – 7-9 p.m. $40/person registration
Susan Kuennen Farm | 6905 Harding Rd., Elgin
Preregistration is required one week prior to the workshop. Limit of 30 people per workshop.
To register contact Deb Kahler at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu