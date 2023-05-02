Oelwein Kindergarten Music Concert will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. The children will present “Holiday Fun.”
Those attending will enjoy hearing how the children celebrate all of their favorite holidays in music class.
Parents are asked to bring their student to their classroom in the Little Husky Learning Center at 5:15 p.m. Following the concert, the students may be picked up in their classroom.
The public is invited to attend and hear the kindergarteners perform in their first school concert.