WAVERLY — Kennedy Lape has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Educa-tion Program.
Lape, of Oelwein, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.
Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional educa-tion courses in their field.
