FAYETTE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will be offering a “Last Chance” Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators on Thursday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main St., Fayette. The course will fulfill 2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.
A list of the county offices offering this course can be found on the Pesticide Safety Education Program website www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP/). (The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $30.
To register or to obtain additional information about the course, contact the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331 or Deb Kahler at dkahler@iastate.edu
The course will fulfill 2022-2023 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include:
• Personal protective equipment
• Safe handling
• Storage of pesticides
• Pests, pest management and pesticides